Men charged for impersonating health inspectors

Three men were arrested and charged for offences related to the
impersonation of Public Health Officers and related conspiracy charges. The arrests pertain to an
incident that occurred in November 2023 at Heroes Circle in Kingston.
Charged are:

 23-year-old Orain Harris, a content creator of May Pen, Clarendon, and
Greenwood, St James
 23-year-old Ayden Smart, a content creator of Bushy Park Housing Scheme,
Clarendon and Greenwood, St James
 32-year-old Kazrae Gray a television producer of Greenwood, St James.

Harris, Smart and Gray were charged with Breach of the Profession’s Supplementary to Medicine
Act and Conspiracy at Common Law to breaches of the Profession’s Supplementary to Medicine
Act.

In November 2023, during the reopening of the Crab Circle in Heroes Circle, which was
previously closed by the Ministry of Health for unsanitary practices, the accused – presented
themselves as public health officers to the attendees.

Harris, Smart and Gray who were mimicking the attire of public health inspectors, presented

fraudulent identification cards. Gray addressed the audience, falsely representing himself as a
health inspector. The actions of the accused were recorded and uploaded on social media which
subsequently led to their arrest and charged.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force takes such acts of impersonation and the breach of public trust
very seriously.

Their court dates are being finalised.

 

 

 

