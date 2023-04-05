Men Charged after Attacking Police Officers at ATM Machine

The St Catherine police are reporting that they have laid criminal charges against the two men who reportedly attacked, and attempted to rob two police officers of cash, while they were conducting transaction at an ATM machine along Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on March 15.
Facing charges of Wounding with intent, Shooting with Intent, Attempted Robbery with Aggregation, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Possession of Firearm with Intent to Injure are, 31-year-old Nickhail Delevante, otherwise called ‘Ghost’ of Westmore Avenue in Spanish Town, and Joshua McPherson, otherwise called ‘ Tuff Youth’s of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town.
Reports are that about 1:00pm, a police Inspector and a Constable were making transactions at the machine when they were ambushed by armed men.
The men opened fire at the offices and the fire was returned, leading to one of the officers and one gunman being shot and injured.
Following the shooting, both injured victims were taken to hospital, where the gunman was admitted under police guard.