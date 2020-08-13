Men Arrested in St James after Stealing $730,000 Spare Parts from BMW-X-4

Two men, one of whom is said to be employed as a Service Advisor at a popular car dealership in Montego Bay, St James, were arrested and charged earlier this week, after they allegedly conspired and stole, spare parts valued at over $730,000 from a BMW-X-4 motor vehicle, at the car dealership.

Both accused who are booked to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 26, have been identified as 25-year-old Lennox Blair, a Service Advisor who resides at West Village, St James and 22-year-old Denghal Gunn, otherwise called ‘Junior’ of Florence Hall, in Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 4:12 pm, on July 31, Blair created forged documents that gave him access to a BMW-X-4 motor car spare parts.

Further reports are that Blair was later observed on the surveillance camera removing the spare parts from the shop.

The incident was reported at the Freeport CIB office and following an investigation, Blair was taken into custody and charged with Larceny as a Servant.

Another Investigation carried out led to Gunn being arrested for Receiving Stolen Property, after he was identified to be the person who purchased the stolen BMW parts from Blair, at a cost of $20,000.