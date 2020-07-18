Members of Specialized Operations Branch Seize Large Cache Of Firearms in Westmoreland

A targeted operation carried out by sleuths assigned to the Specialized Operations
Branch led to the seizure of six firearms, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and the arrest of
two men on Barracks Road in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Friday, July 17.
Reports are that during the operation, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., a premises
was searched and the following items were seized:
One (1) AK47 rifle
Two (2) 40 calibre pistols
Three (3) 9mm pistols
One-hundred and thirty-eight (138) rounds of ammunition
US$ 6,760
JM$ 227,000
Twenty (20) lead sheets (identity information)
Three (3) cellular phones
The identities of the men are being withheld as investigations continue.