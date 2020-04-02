MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ST. JAMES CENTRAL HANDS OVER 2 BUSES TO CORNWALL REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Today MP Heroy Clarke handed over 2 buses to the Western Regional Health Authority to assist with the transportation of staff of the CRH and the Falmouth Hospital.

This is his way of assisting the Health Ministry and saying thank you for the tremendous work they have been doing as first responders in this pandemic that has taken over the world. St James has 4 cases of the Covid19 virus with 1 person recovering and discharged from the hospital.

Thanks to Mr. Everton Esmie of Esmie’s Ground Transportation and tour who immediately responded to his call for help.

He also donated over 3000 needles from Sister B. from Canada who has also been assisting CRH.

#wecare

#weshallovercome

#tanayouyard