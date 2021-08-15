Melonie Wellington Missing, from Westmoreland

Thirty-one-year-old Melonie Wellington of Banbury District, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland has been missing since Tuesday, August 03.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Wellington was last seen in Teslington, St. Mary and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melonie Wellington is asked to contact Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536, 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.

