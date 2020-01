Death Announcement

Melody Davidson

Late of: Glendevon, St. James.

Died: December 10, 2019.

Leaving: 4 children- Austin, Christina, Noel and Rayan, 1 grand daughter- Kristen, sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on: Sunday, January 26, 2020

At the: Glendevon Seventh Day Adventist Church, SunValley, St. James at: 10am

Interment follows in the: Hillview Memorial Gardens, Moor Park, St. James.

Funeral Director: Delapenha Funeral Home