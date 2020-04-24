Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer talks ‘trust and intimacy’ with Duchess

Two years after Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry, the designer behind her iconic dress is opening up about the couture creation.

Clare Waight Keller, who stepped down as Givenchy’s artistic director earlier this month, took to Instagram Thursday to reflect on collaborating with the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex and share a few snapshots from the special day.

“Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day,” she began her caption.

“A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride.”

The designer explained that this process led her and Markle to develop a deep bond.

“In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years,” she wrote.

“Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together.”

Waight Keller said that “purity and simplicity were the guiding principles” when it came to designing the Duchess’ dress, and that the ultimate goal was to “capture the classical timeless beauty I knew she wanted to achieve.”

As for the 53 Commonwealth florals embroidered on Markle’s veil, they were intended “to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony,” she said.

“It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and groom’s heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous,” Waight Keller concluded.

In audio recorded for a royal wedding-themed exhibition at Windsor Castle in 2018, Markle confirmed that she wanted her gown to have a “very timeless, classic feeling” while also being “modest.”

“I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day, and what I wanted the dress to look like,” the Duchess said. “So what was amazing in working with Clare is that sometimes you’ll find designers try to push you in a different direction. But she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring that to life for me.”

Source: Page Six