Meghan Markle’s Veja sneakers are 25% off in Amazon’s Big Style Sale

Fans of sustainability, rejoice.

Shoes from much-loved sneaker brand Veja — a favorite of Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars — are now on sale, thanks to Amazon’s Big Style Sale 2020.

The rarely-discounted low-tops typically retail for $140, but are now being offered for $105, or 25% off.

Veja became über-popular in recent years thanks to their retro vibe and eco-friendly mission. The company’s stylish offerings are crafted in Brazil and feature organic cotton, recycled polyester and soles made with Amazonian rubber.

The company also says it ensures fair working practices for their manufacturers and creates sustainable packaging.

Amazon’s Big Style Sale includes hundreds of celebrity-loved items including Levi’s jeansCrocs and Lele Sadoughi bejeweled headbands and runs through June 28.

 

Source: Page Six

