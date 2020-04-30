Meghan Markle’s ex, Trevor Engelson, expecting first child with wife

Meghan Markle‘s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is going to be a dad.

Engelson, 43, and his wife, Tracey Kurland, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday.

Kurland, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, is reportedly due in September.

Engelson married the nutritionist — and daughter of a multimillionaire banker — in May 2019 at the idyllic Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, Calif.

The wedding took place about a week after Markle and current husband Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Source: Page Six