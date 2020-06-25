Meghan Markle fans criticize Prince Charles after diversity speech

Prince Charles is the latest public figure to find himself taking heat amid a period of global unrest.

On Monday, Clarence House — the official social media account for Charles, 71 — shared a speech online to commemorate Windrush Day, a celebration of Caribbean immigrants contributing to the British economy after their 1948 arrival.

In the speech, the prince praised the diversity in the UK, saying that “the diversity of our society is its greatest strength and gives us so much to celebrate.”

Although well-intentioned, the royal was skewered in the comments by individuals accusing him of a lack of response when his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle faced racially motivated criticism.

“What about the way Meghan Markle was treated by some royal family members? And that British media?” one Twitter user commented. “People who live in glass castles should not throw stones.”

“These are just empty words. That’s rich coming from you. I don’t think you believe them,” said another. “If you did you would not have sat silently by and let the [British] Media crucify Meghan you [sic] daughter in law and the only example of diversity in your family.”

“Shameful that he did not think the ‘diversity in his own family’ was its greatest strength & ‘much to celebrate,’” wrote a third. “Mere empty words, spoken by the Prince of Wales. Disgraceful!”

A fourth added: “Gosh. Maybe some day [sic.] a member of the royal family will marry a beautiful, accomplished African American person. Then the family can unite around this person with love and support when they are victimized by racists. Oh wait…”

Another called Charles a “hypocrite” for making no effort to “defend Meghan when she was bullied by” the royal family and the press.

Markle’s husband and Charles’ son, Prince Harry, 35, previously addressed the media’s coverage of his 38-year-old wife, noting that it had “racial overtones.”

Source: Page Six