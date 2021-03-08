Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting a baby girl this summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to be parents of a little girl.

After announcing their pregnancy last month, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby girl during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

They also said they won’t have anymore children following their baby girl’s arrival.

They said their second child is due this summer.

The happy news comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision.