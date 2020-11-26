Megan Thee Stallion’s ex BFF drops diss song ‘Bussin Back’

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole has hit back with a diss track of her own titled “Bussin Back.”

The song is in response to Megan’s “Shots Fired” track from the rapper’s recently released debut album Good News in which she addresses the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

Kelsey goes on to deny ever taking hush money from Tory Lanez.

In addition to dropping “Bussin Back,” Kelsey also took to IG to accuse Megan of betraying her.

Megan seemingly responded to it all on Twitter with laughing emojis.

She also posted a video of herself laughing and throwing up the middle finger and captioned the post “GN from thee besties.”

 



