Megan Thee Stallion drops New Song “Don’t Stop” With Young Thug

Megan Thee Stallion has recruited Young Thug for a new song called “Don’t Stop,” sharing a new video with it.

The track arrives ahead of her debut as a Saturday Night Live musical guest on the show’s season premiere this weekend (October 3).

With the song, Meg announced that she has a new studio album on the way this fall, but hasn’t shared further details.

“Don’t Stop” is one of a few fresh singles from Meg this year, following “Girls in the Hood” and Beyoncé’s remix of “Savage.”

At the beginning of August, she joined Cardi B on “WAP.” With 93 million streams in its first week, “WAP” now holds the honour of having the biggest debut streaming week of all time, knocking Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” out of the slot.

Meg also made TIME’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, along with J Balvin, the Weeknd, Halsey, and Selena Gomez. Young Thug most recently joined Travis Scott and M.I.A. on “FRANCHISE,” which came after his earlier T.I. collaboration “Ring.”

2020 Break out artist on the rise

