Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, Roddy Ricch win big at BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards may have looked a little different due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, but the 15th annual event still managed to crown some of the biggest names in the genre.

DaBaby led the nominations for the show on Tuesday (October 27) with 12 entries, but surprisingly won none of them.

Megan Thee Stallion, who was nominated in eight categories, came out on top with the most wins of the night, taking home three.

The Houston native picked up Hustler of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé.

The “Savage (Remix)” also helped Beyoncé win Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, with Roddy Ricch also collecting two awards thanks to “The Box” securing Song of the Year and Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial winning Album of the Year.

Other highlights included a posthumous win for Pop Smoke as Best New Hip Hop Artist, Rapsody taking home Lyricist of the Year, Lil Baby‘s “The Bigger Picture” being recognized for Impact Track and Hit-Boy capping off an impressive run as Producer of the Year.

Following Lil Kim’s win last year, Master P was honoured with this year’s I Am Hip Hop award to celebrate the No Limit Records founder’s illustrious career. During his emotional speech, the Hip Hop mogul paid tribute to the many lives lost to police brutality and gave words of inspiration to children growing up in tough circumstances.