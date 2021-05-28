Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead BET Awards 2021 nominations

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the BET Awards 2021 nominations with seven nods each.

Megan’s debut album Good News is up for Album of the Year; she’s nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year and has double nods in both the Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice Award categories.

DaBaby has a good chance of taking home the Best Collaboration award, as he’s nominated a total of four times in the category. He’s also a contender for the Viewer’s Choice Award, Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.

Cardi B and Drake are tied for second with a total of five nominations each. The Bronx-bred artist racked up three nods for her and Megan’s hit single “WAP,” including Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award. Drizzy, on the other hand, is nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video of the Year.

Other top contenders include The Weeknd’s After Hours for Album of the Year, Pop Smoke for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Latto for Best New Artist and more. The 2021 BET Awards will return to a live show setting for a vaccinated audience at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday June 27.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....