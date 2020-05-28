Megan Fox looks pissed in first sighting since Brian Austin Green split

Megan Fox looked none too pleased after estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split earlier this month.

The “Transformers” star, 34, was spotted making her way to a coffee shop in LA. It’s the first time she’s been publicly seen since the news broke.

Noticeably, Fox also kept her left hand concealed from camera lenses. Presumably, she didn’t want to be seen without her wedding ring, although viewers recently noted the band was absent during an appearance Fox made on Instagram Live.

Rumors began to swirl that Fox and the former “Beverly Hills, 90210,” actor, 46, split after she was spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green eventually admitted he and Fox had broken up, saying there was a “pit” in his stomach over it but that they would remain a family for their three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Fox has since gone on to star in the music video for Kelly’s latest single, “Bloody Valentine.”

