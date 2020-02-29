Swami Sivananda was born on August 8, 1892, according to his passport. He is now applying to Guinness World Records to verify his claims.

According to Hindustan times report that, India’s passport authorities confirmed Sivananda’s age.

Swami Sivananda reveals the secret of his long life he said he didn’t eat fancy food and he has never in his life sleep with a woman.

The 120-year-old said, “I lead a simple and disciplined life. I eat very simply, only boiled food without oil or spices, rice and boiled daal”.

Sivananda said, “I avoid taking milk or fruits because I think these are fancy foods. In my childhood I slept many days on an empty stomach”. Swami said.

The long man to life in the world said: “Discipline is the most important thing is life. One can conquer anything with discipline in food habits, exercise, and s3xual desires.”

Swami Sivananda said he was born into a poor family his parents died when he was six year old, he was born in colonial-era India without electricity, cars or telephones, says he is not enthused by new technology and prefers being on his own.

The oldest man claimer reveals that one of the biggest gain in life is to control your needs.

He said, “Control over your needs is the biggest gain in life. I have lived for so long because material things don’t make me happy.”

He also said he just want people to be happy, healthy and peaceful.

www.browngh.com/meet-the-120-year-old-man-who-has-never-slept-with-a-woman-before-photos/