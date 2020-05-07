Meek Mill welcomes first child with Milan Harris on his birthday

Meek Mill got the “best gift” on his 33rd birthday.

The rapper and wife Milan Harris announced the birth of their first child together Wednesday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Mill tweeted.

Harris announced she was pregnant back in December at one of her fashion shows. Mill didn’t confirm it until February during a Twitter feud with ex Nikki Minaj.

The fashion designer documented her pregnancy on Instagram.

“I’m a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump,” Harris said in an Instagram video after the announcement.

She wished Mill a happy birthday on Instagram, but has not yet posted about the birth.

Mill also has two other sons, Murad and Rihmeek, from previous relationships.

