The black hip-hop community is now on high alert as the authorities have, again, stopped and search another rapper’s private jet at a stop in Miami this past weekend. Under the radar was Meek Mill who took to Instagram to expose authorities of searching his jet without giving a reason after he landed in Miami.

Meek stated that the stop was only for food and gas, and they made them disembark the plane, laid out their luggage, and standby for a full-on search of the aircraft.

We’ve seen this become increasingly more popular, especially in the black hip-hop community. Lil Wayne recently had his plane searched in Miami as well, and feds were also called on Juice WRLD, whose story, unfortunately, had a devastating fatal end.