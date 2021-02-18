Meek Mill catches heat for mentioning Kobe’s Death in Leaked Song

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Rapper Meek Mill was met with controversy on Wednesday after a snippet of an unreleased song in which he references late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death surfaced online.

The untitled track is a collaboration with Lil Baby, which finds Meek bringing up Bryant passing away in a helicopter crash.

“This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me but she ain’t ever showed me,” Meek raps in his verse. “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe/Shit, I could tell that they ain’t never know me/’Cause if they knew me they would’ve never showed me.”

Unsurprisingly, Hip Hop and NBA fans alike took to Twitter to blast the Philadelphia-bred rapper for his choice of words.

Shortly after becoming a Twitter trending topic, Meek sent out a couple of tweets on Thursday morning (February 18) defending himself.

“somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it,” he wrote. “y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol. They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up.’

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....