Meek Mill catches heat for mentioning Kobe’s Death in Leaked Song

Rapper Meek Mill was met with controversy on Wednesday after a snippet of an unreleased song in which he references late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death surfaced online.

The untitled track is a collaboration with Lil Baby, which finds Meek bringing up Bryant passing away in a helicopter crash.

“This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me but she ain’t ever showed me,” Meek raps in his verse. “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe/Shit, I could tell that they ain’t never know me/’Cause if they knew me they would’ve never showed me.”

Unsurprisingly, Hip Hop and NBA fans alike took to Twitter to blast the Philadelphia-bred rapper for his choice of words.

Shortly after becoming a Twitter trending topic, Meek sent out a couple of tweets on Thursday morning (February 18) defending himself.

“somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it,” he wrote. “y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol. They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up.’