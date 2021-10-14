Medvedev Ousted by Dimitrov in the Fourth Round of Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion and world number two Daniil Medvedev knocked out in the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Medvedev broke Dimitrov’s serve to open the match, easing through a near-perfect first set in which he won all but four of his first-serve points and fired off three aces with just five unforced errors.

But Dimitrov came roaring back, winning five games in a row to wrest control of the momentum as Medvedev unraveled, converting on break point to close out the second set, before winning another three games in a row to open the third.

Dimitrov will face Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who rolled over Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-3 earlier on Wednesday, in the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in the US Open final last month to prevent the Serb star from becoming the first man since the legendary Rod Laver in the 1960s to win all four Grand Slams in the same year.