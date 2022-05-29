Medvedev beats Kecmanovic to continue fine form at French Open

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form as he picked apart Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the fourth round of the French Open without dropping a set.

The second seed was relentless and inventive throughout a 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over the Serb 28th seed.

He found 42 winners on Court Suzanne Lenglen, including a forehand pass while on the move on match point.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas thrashed Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-2 6-1 in 92 minutes.

Medvedev’s opponent in the fourth round was Marin Cilic, after the Croat defeated France’s Gilles Simon in straight sets.

Cilic, seeded 20th, won 6-0 6-3 6-2 to knock out 37-year-old Simon, playing in his final French Open as a wildcard following his announcement that he will retire in 2022.

Tsitsipas had few problems dealing with the world number 95 Ymer, who had beaten Britain’s Dan Evans in the second round.

The 23-year-old Greek player’s only moment of concern was when he was a breakpoint down at 3-0 up in the third set, but the Swede failed to take advantage and Tsitsipas quickly wrapped up the match.

He will face unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark, who qualified for the fourth round of the French Open at the first attempt when he beat France’s Hugo Gaston 6-3 6-3 6-3.

In the bottom half of the draw, seventh seed Andrey Rublev beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6 (13-11).

The 24-year-old Russian has not gone past the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam in his career to date.

He will get the chance to reach the last eight when he plays Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner – who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Norway’s number eight seed Casper Ruud fought back from two-sets-to-one down to beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 1-6 6-4 6-3 in an entertaining match that lasted just short of three-and-a-half hours.

Ruud will be in the fourth round at Roland-Garros for the first time, and will play Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who beat David Goffin of Belgium 7-5 6-2 6-1.

