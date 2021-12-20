Mechanic Shot Dead at Illegal Bike Show in Clarendon

48-year-old mechanic Marlon Salmon, of Denbigh Crescent in Clarendon, was shot dead at an illegal bike show in Wood Hall, Clarendon on Saturday night (December 18).

According to the Maypen police, Salmon was on a section of the roadway at the event about 8:15 pm, when he was ambushed by an armed man who opened fire, hitting him several times.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows a group of people watching a biker do a stunt at the event.

Salmon was seated on his motorcycle, watching the show, when a man in a red shirt approached him from behind and shot him, sending patrons and bikers scampering to safety.

Salmon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.