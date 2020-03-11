Mechanic Shot Almost to Death After Being Caught Breaking into Garage, in Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon(McKoy’s News): A Clarendon mechanic is to face the court to answer to charges of Shooting with Intent, and Breaking and Entering, after he was shot and injured by a licensed firearm holder while breaking into his garage along Nelson Street, May Pen, Clarendon, on Monday March 9.

The accused has been identified as Gavin Hudson, mechanic of Hope district, in Milk River.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m.,.the operator of the mechanic shop got information that a robbery was in progress at his business place.

The operator who is also a licensed firearm holder went to his shop, and was fired upon by a group of armed robbers on the inside. He returned the fire, and one of the men who was later identified to be Hudson, was shot and injured.

The robbers fled the scene leaving a motor vehicle behind which was later discovered to be owned by the accused. The police were also summoned and upon their arrival, an investigation led to the arrest of Hudson, who had turned up at hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.