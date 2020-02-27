Mechanic Murdered in Hunts Bay, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Mechanic Murdered in Hunts Bay – The Hunts Bay police in St Andrew have commenced an investigation surroundings the shooting death of a man along Hunts Bay Lane, in Hunts Bay, St Andrew, on Tuesday, February 25.

The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Raymond Buckeridge, a mechanic of Seaview Gardens.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 11:40 a.m., Buckeridge was ambushed by armed men along Hunts Bay Lane, and shot multiple times to death.

The police was summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the wounded man rushed to hospital,where he was pounced dead.