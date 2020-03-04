Mechanic In Failed Abduction Slapped With Gun-Related Charges

Jamaica News: A 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunitions were taken from twenty-year-old Romel Kelly, mechanic of Tavares Gardens, Kingston 13 address, who has now been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Kelly was arrested and taken into custody after a failed abduction on October 2nd, 2019 at about 2:45pm on Lyndhurst Road. The police said that the vehicle involved in the incident was intercepted and Kelly accosted, searched and the gun and ammunitions found.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge