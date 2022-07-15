Mechanic Charged for Firearm Found in Vehicle in Spanish Town, St. Catherine

A mechanic has been charged in connection with an illegal firearm that was found inside a vehicle during a stop and search operation in Lizard Town, Spanish Town in St. Catherine on Wednesday, July 13.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 28-year-old Omar Murray of Palm Crescent in Frazer’s Content, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:05 a.m., a team of officers on operation stopped a white Toyota Axio motorcar and conducted a search when one Glock pistol, fitted with a magazine containing eight (8) .40mm rounds, was found under the driver’s seat.

Murray was subsequently arrested and was charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.