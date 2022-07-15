Mechanic Charged for Firearm Found in Vehicle in Spanish Town, St. Catherine

A mechanic has been charged in connection with an illegal firearm that was found inside a vehicle during a stop and search operation in Lizard Town, Spanish Town in St. Catherine on Wednesday, July 13.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 28-year-old Omar Murray of Palm Crescent in Frazer’s Content, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:05 a.m., a team of officers on operation stopped a white Toyota Axio motorcar and conducted a search when one Glock pistol, fitted with a magazine containing eight (8) .40mm rounds, was found under the driver’s seat.

Murray was subsequently arrested and was charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com