Meat Shop Operator Murdered in Sandy Bay, Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): Meat Shop Operator Murdered – A meat shop owner who hailed from Lucea in the parish of Hanover, is the second person to be murdered within the parish since the start of the year.

He has been identified as David Caslay, a businessman of Big Well Lane in Lucea, Hanover, who was shot and killed by armed men on Monday afternoon, while at his meat shop in Sandy Bay community.

Reports are that shortly after 3:30 p.m., Caslay who operated the Cals and Lee Meat shop located along Sandy Bay main street was sitting outside the shop, when two men traveling on motorcycles, rode up to him.

The men brandished handguns and chased Caslay inside his business place, where they caught up with him and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The Sandy Bay police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Caslay is the second person to be killed in the parish of a Hanover since the start of the year.