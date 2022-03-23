McPherson Anchors Jamaica 4x400m relay gold at World Indoor

Jamaica Stephenie Ann McPherson, beaten to sliver by Dutch rival Femke Bol in the individual 400m the previous day, finished off the track events at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade, Serbia by anchoring Jamaica home to gold in the women’s 4x400m relay on Sunday, March 20.

McPherson took over a decent lead from third-leg runner Roneisha McGregor and had enough left in reserve to push again in the home straight and bring the baton home in 3:28.40 ahead of her statuesque Dutch rival.

Bol, who had not run in the morning’s qualifying round, had enough energy to move her team through to silver after taking on the baton in fourth place, coming through on the inside to record 3:28.57.

Lieke Klaver had done her powerful thing in the opening leg, handing over a lead to Eveline Saalberg, but by the close Bol had serious work to do – and she did it.

Bronze went to Poland, with European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic anchoring them to a time of 3:28.59.

The United States, who had won this title on four of the five previous occasions, we’re unable to make the podium on this occasion, with Lynna Irby bringing them home in fourth place in 3:28.63.

Great Britain, into the final as non-automatic qualifiers, finished fifth in 3:29.82 ahead of Belgium, who clocked 3:33.61.

Jamaica finished the championships with three medals one gold and two bronze.