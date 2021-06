Reigning Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod finished 8th and will miss the Tokyo Olympic after he crashed into several hurdles and hopped across the line in 16.22.

The 27-year-old McLeod hit eh first hurdles square with his lead foot and lost enough momentum that he never got back into the race.

Ronald Levy won 13.10 seconds, followed by Damion Thomas (13.11) and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Hansle Parchment who crossed the line third in 13.16.