McKenzie set to meet with Golden Age Home administration

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie is set to meet with the administration of the Kingston-based Golden Age Home today, after allegations by a former resident that he was left at an abandoned building following his discharge.

This followed a story carried in the Jamaica Observer on Monday about 67-year-old Louis Lyons who claims he was forced to sign discharge papers after being convinced he would be moved to a suitable home.

“I signed a document and the reason I signed is because they said they would fix this place. I would never want to move into an abandoned building. I am looking for some legal assistance to challenge them because I would never sign to come into an abandoned building without no light. I am more intelligent than that. They will try to make it [his account of what transpired] different from what it is,” Lyons told the Observer.

However, these claims were dispelled by director/ chair of the home’s Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee and member of the Governance Committee, Matthew Smith Barrett, who insisted that Lyons was voluntarily discharged and selected his new home.

Presently, Lyons resides at another facility in downtown Kingston.