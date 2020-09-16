McDonald’s says demand for Travis Scott meal spurring burger shortages

McDonald’s said it is running out of burgers because of the wild popularity of the Travis Scott Meal that launched last week.

The rapper’s favorite meal consists of a Quarter Pounder With Cheese, fries with BBQ sauce and Sprite. Franchisees are running out of some common ingredients, including fresh beef, bacon, slivered onions and shredded lettuce, according to USA Today, which first reported on the shortages late Tuesday.

“We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors, and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible,’ McDonald’s said in a statement.

In a memo to franchisees, the company said it is sending supplies to restaurants where it anticipates the most demand to ensure that some locations don’t have too much food while others don’t have enough. Some restaurants will be replenished immediately when they run out of ingredients, but others that have stock may experience a disruption later, McDonald’s said.

The $6 meal was scheduled to be available through Oct. 4 but starting Sept. 22 customers will have to order the $6 Travis Scott Meal through the McDonald’s app, according to USA Today, which cited an internal McDonald’s memo.

“Stay tuned and don’t worry, we’ve got more surprises from Cactus Jack coming soon,” McDonald’s said in its statement.

Cactus Jack is the name of Scott’s record label, which also has a deal to sell exclusive merchandise with McDonald’s, including a T-shirt, a jeans shorts and hoodie sold at shop.travisscott.com, which does not appear to be live yet.

“No doubt, Cactus Jack sent you…A LOT of you. SO many of you,” McDonald’s added “In fact, it’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal.”

Some Wall Street analysts are now revising their sales forecasts because of surging demand for the Travis Scott meal.

“Previously were estimating that McDonald’s’ US same store sales would rise by 1.4% in the third quarter but we think it will be closer to 3 percent, partly based on the Travis Scott meal strength, which was quite a bit better than we’d expected,” Mark Kalinowski of Kalinowsky Equity Research told The Post.

The collaboration is the first time the fast-food chain has had a celebrity meal since nearly 30 years ago, when McDonald’s had a Michael Jordan meal, according to USA Today.

Source: Page Six