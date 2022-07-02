Maypen to Williamsfield Leg of East-West Highway Nears Completion

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the East-West Highway will significantly cut travel time as the project nears completion.

Speaking during a tour of the project today, (July 1, 2022) the Prime Minister stated that the new corridor is expected to be completed by the first quarter of March 2023.

In that regard, the Prime Minister said the Government is making plans for a new corridor that will go around Spur Tree.

The Prime Minister said that the network of highways will increase efficiency and productivity but will also give the Government an opportunity to treat with rebuilding townships and urban centres.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said the May Pen to Williamsfield Highway Project, shows that Government initiatives, meant to improve the lives of Jamaicans, are moving apace even amid external shocks. He, therefore, assures all Jamaicans that the Government continues to do its best to ensure the proper management of these projects which provide jobs that support households across the island.

The Prime Minister said it is significant to note that some 600 Jamaicans are employed under this highway project in addition to contractors who have provided equipment and other technical services.

Lyrically Badd – Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz