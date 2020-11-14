Mayor talks tough on ‘no vending’ on St James street in Montego Bay

As it is drawing near to the Christmas season, lots of vendors, or just vendors who only come out at Christmas time, are now getting prepared to hustle along the busy St James Street in Montego Bay.

But the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) under the leadership of the new Mayor, Leeroy Williams, will not be allowing that. The St James Municipal Corporation will be working with the police to remove all vendors that sell along St James Street, the Mayor says.

At a Town Hall meeting with just 30 of the vendors, on Tuesday, Mayor Williams gave them the warning and said those who were not at the meeting must abide by the law and heed the warning given. He said the word must be spread that there will be zero tolerance of vending along St James Street.

‘We are getting complains from several store operators that the vending has affected their business in many ways, some customers can’t get free access to the shop, or they are selling what the store has for sale inside, its chaos on St James Street, you can hardly find place to walk on the sidewalks,” said the Mayor.

In the meantime, the Mayor has outlined some of the streets that are designated as vending zones. These are Lawrence Lane, Church Lane, Lower Market Street, Union Street bottom, Corner Lane and Deans Lane. At the moment, the Municipal Corporation is not accepting any new vendor registration as the city is already crowded with vendors who came from as far as Kingston.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter