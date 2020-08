Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary has tested positive for COVID-19. Creary is Councillor for the Castleton Division in the St Mary Municipal Corporation.

He told a local radio programme this morning that he started feeling unwell last week and was tested. the test result came back positive.

Mayor Creary told Nationwide Radio, Monday morning, August 17, that “This is a prime example that COVID-19 a keep.” He said people should take all the precautions and abide by the protocols.