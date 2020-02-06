Mayor Homer Davis: Delivering on a Commitment

His Worship, the Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rock Hill, Cedar Hill Water Improvement Project.

Mayor Davis who is also Chairman of the Rural Water Supply Limited expressed satisfaction that a commitment to deliver potable water to Cedar Hill and adjoining communities was being delivered.

This is an excerpt from Mayor Davis’ address at the ceremony:

“I am pleased to welcome you all to this event which will in short order add significant value to the lives of citizens of Canaan and adjoining communities.

As we push the prosperity agenda to give all Jamaicans a better standard of life, I am pleased to say that the Government that I am a part remains committed to developing a diversified and resilient water system to serve all Jamaicans, and Rural Water is not afraid to play a lead role in that regard.

As Chairman of Chairman of Rural Water Authority, I am sure that you will all agree with me when I say that we are working to develop and implement a sustainable portable water supply system for all Jamaicans as we move our country to the next level of development and prosperity.

As your Mayor and as the Chairman of Rural Water, I use this opportunity to plead to the beneficiaries of this system to play their part in ensuring its protection.

I speak of protection in terms of ensuring that the infrastructure is maintained properly, that your bills are paid in accordance with what you use and very importantly that the precious resource is not wasted, especially during times of drought.

Let me become a little parochial and give an update on the stewardship of Rural Water under this 2019/2020 administration.

• We are currently completing 26 rural projects all across Jamaica that will provide pipe water solutions to 56,000 residents.

• We will complete 38 rainwater solutions in schools. So far 20 have been completed

• We will complete rehabilitation to 20 catchment tanks islandwide.

In addition 17 projects are currently being undertaken across Jamaica including this one and the Hurlock Water Supply System here in East Central St James and in South St. James we have the Maroon Town /Tangle River project for which approval has been obtained and the pipes are to be ordered soon.

In addition Catchment Tanks are being installed in 24 communities across Jamaica which will benefit over 6 thousand residents.

I am also happy to inform that twelve catchment tanks have also been rehabilitated and works are on-going on eight others which are slated to be completed by end of March, 2020.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a very far reaching rain harvesting programme in place, covering some 37 high and primary schools across the island.

Among the institutions included in that programme are Chatsworth Primary School and Vaughnsfield Primary here in St James.

I am also pleased to announce that some Thirty-eight water supply solutions are scheduled to be completed by the end of March, 2020.

At the moment approximately twenty have been completed and the others are in an advanced stage.

These solutions include, in most instances, constructing large concrete storage tanks for 20,000 gallons of water.

So Ladies and Gentlemen, the work continues and I am extremely happy that under this present agreement that the proud and wonderful residents of Canaan and surrounding communities will in short order join the happy band of Jamaicans who can proudly say that indeed the days of carrying buckets of water over long distances are over.”

The project is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Rural Water Supply Limited with support from the National Water Commission.