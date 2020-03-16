Mayor Davis Condemns Vandalization Of Montego Bay Sign

Jamaica News: Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Homer Davis has condemned the alleged vandalization of the ‘MONTEGO BAY” sign at the Sangster International Airport Round-About in Montego Bay.

The sign which was constructed last year now has a broken “G” in the word Montego and a broken “B” in the word Bay.

The damage was observed early on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and has been widely circulating on social media platforms.

In registering his disgust over the sign being damaged, Mayor Davis said it has left an ugly stain on the city and brings pain to the heart of law-abiding citizens who are focused ensuring that Montego Bay remains a place of not just peace and tranquility, but also a place of beauty.

Mayor Davis said “I strongly condemn this act of vandalism which has left an ugly stain on our city. The action of those who have done this can only be likened to people who do not love and appreciate Montego Bay which is rated as the fastest developing city in the Caribbean”.

He added that as the Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation he is committed to getting the sign repaired in the shortest possible time and is appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened or have knowledge of who may have done this dastardly act, to tell the Police or report the matter to someone whom they can trust.

“We need to stamp out these acts of indiscipline as in my estimation, this work could only be carried out by an undisciplined person who is hell bent on bringing the name of our city into disrepute. I call on members of the Security Forces to leave no stone unturned as they carry out their investigation into this incident and when the guilty party is caught, the full arm of the law must be used as punishment”, a tough talking Mayor Davis added.

Mayor Davis said the sign is an impressive edifice which is regarded as the benchmark for the city going forward”.

The sign was implemented by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and construction carried out by the St. James Municipal Corporation, with financial support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF.