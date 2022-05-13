May 13 Deadline For Cosmeceutical Industry Survey

Persons operating in the cosmeceutical industry, as well as those with an interest in that business, are invited to participate in a survey being conducted by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

The survey is available online via the JBDC’s website at www.jbdc.net and on all its social media pages. Persons may also complete a hard copy at any of the JBDC locations islandwide. Deadline to participate is Friday (May 13).

The questionnaire comprises nine sections, and estimated completion time is 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the details of the business.

Manager for Project Management and the Research Department at JBDC, Amanda McKenzie, told JIS News that the survey is part of a scoping exercise being undertaken by the JBDC. It will serve as a guide to developing a framework to further support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector.

“The information gathered will be shared with stakeholders and partners who are currently supporting or are keen on supporting the growth of the industry. We are interested in identifying the needs of the cosmeceutical manufacturers as well as responding to those needs,” said Ms. McKenzie.

She further pointed out that, globally, the cosmeceutical industry is growing, with the projected growth moving from $54.7 billion in 2022 to $96.23 billion by 2029. This she said is also reflected locally, as there is an upward trend in the demand for natural products by consumers as well as an increase in the number of producers entering the industry.

Interested persons have until Friday, (May 13), to complete the survey.

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.