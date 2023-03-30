“Max” Gunned Down in Kingston

One man was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Beaston Spring main road in Kingston, on Tuesday, March 28.
He has been identified as 37-year-old O’Neil West, otherwise called ‘Max’ labourer of Smith Lane, also in Kingston.
Reports are that about 11:20am, a team of officers were on patrol in the community when they heard gunshots coming from a section of the area, and went to investigate.
The police discovered West lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.