‘Max’ Charged for Shop Breaking and Larceny

Thirty-nine-year-old Dewar Archibald, otherwise called ‘Max’, a carpenter of Old Harbour, St. Catherine was charged for Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident that happened in Junction, St. Elizabeth on December 02, 2010.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the complainant locked up his business establishment and upon his return, he observed that several items were stolen to include; food, assorted liquor and a safe valued at JM$700, 000.

An investigation was conducted by sleuths from the Area 3 Scene of Crime, who recovered evidential material from the scene. Archibald was subsequently charged, however, his court date is not yet finalized.

