Mavado’s son to Return to Court Jan.7 following Murder Charge

The son of dancehall artiste Mavado, is set to return to court on January 7, 2021 to answers a number of charges linked to a 2018 murder.

18 year old Dante Brooks, who has been in custody since 2018, was jointly charged with Andre Hines for the murder of Lorenzo Thomas.

They have also been charged with conspiracy to murder, arson, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Despite being behind bars for two years, his request for bail has been denied on numerous occasions.