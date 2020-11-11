Mavado’s son to Return to Court Jan.7 following Murder Charge

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The son of dancehall artiste Mavado, is set to return to court on January 7, 2021 to  answers a number of charges linked to a 2018 murder.

18 year old Dante Brooks, who has been in custody since 2018, was jointly charged with Andre Hines for the murder of Lorenzo Thomas.

They have also been charged with conspiracy to murder, arson, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Despite being behind bars for two years, his request for bail has been denied on numerous occasions.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....