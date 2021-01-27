Mavado’s son, Dante Brooks found Guilty of Murder

The son of Dancehall Artiste  Mavado, has been found guilty of murder.

According to reports, 18 year old Dante Brooks was also found guilty of illegal possession of firearm and arson in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston today (Jan 27).

His co-accused, Andre Hinds, was also found guilty.

The two were arrested and charged in connection with the home-invasion killing of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece on June 5, 2018.

Prosecutors reportedly led evidence that Brooks and Hinds were among five men who entered the house and shot Thomas before pushing his father into another room.

Thomas’ killers attempted to sever his head, but aborted that plan because the machete was too dull.

Reported also say they then poured gasoline on the house and body before setting them on fire.

Brooks and Hinds have been remanded into custody and are to be sentenced on March 10.

