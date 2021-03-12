Mavado mourns the loss of his mother

The mother of International Dancehall Artiste Mavado has died. Reports are that she died while being treated at hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Reports are that Elizabeth Gordon who’s affectionately known as “Pinny”, died at a hospital in Kingston.

Fans and industry players have been sending their condolences to the entertainer and his family. Mavado is yet to break his silence on his mother’s death.

Meanwhile, a number of other artistes have lost their mothers in recent times. These include Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, Shenseea and Dancing Rebel.

Four days ago, Bounty Killer celebrated his mother’s birthday on International Women’s day. She died nine years ago.

He wrote: “Celebrated moms birthday 🎂 on International Women’s Day greetings and love to all the phenomenal women of this world💙💙

“