Mavado breaks silence on son’s murder trial…promises to fight “corrupt” Justice System

International Dancehall Artiste Mavado has broken his silence on the trial involving his son, 18 year old Dante Brooks and his co-accused Andre Hinds, who were last week, found guilty of murder in the Home Circuit Court.

This in relation to the home-invasion killing of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece on June 5, 2018.

In a statement via his social media page, Mavado states that there were “inconsistencies in the witness statements”.

“This man also went on the stand and said that these same police officers who carried out the arrest of my son & my family from my home are working for me and he feared his life.

The same man who claim he feared his life, still gave over 14 pages of statements? The inconsistencies inna this man statement only shed light on the corruption.”

He said he will be appealing the outcome of the trial.

“But I promise to fight for the lives of these Two innocent youths. It’s like my son was found guilty before trial, but I’m going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time.”

Prosecutors relied on the eyewitness testimony of Thomas’ father, who indicated that he knew his son’s killers from the community.

Both Brooks and Hinds were remanded into custody and are to be sentenced on March 10.