Maurice Dunbar Missing, from St Catherine

Forty-four-year-old Maurice Dunbar otherwise called ‘Nose’, of Windsor Heights, Central Village in St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, July 12.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Dunbar was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Maurice Dunbar is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.