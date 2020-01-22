Matthew Grant – Top Performer in Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series

The fourth match in the Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series was played on Sunday at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine, with Matthew Grant posting the best score of all the young golfers. His five over par 77 included bogeys on holes number 7, 9, 13, 16 and 17. He shot two over par 38 on the front nine and three over par 39 on the back nine.

Grant competed in the Boys 15 and Under age group. Rocco Lopex 79 and Aman Dhiman also scored 79 to be tied for second in the age group category. Lopez was the best performer when the third match was played last November.

Grant has been a junior golfer for some time and has shown promise in his game. He won the junior section of the Alliance Buccaneer Memorial Golf Tournament which was held in November 2018 and was awarded with the Vitoria Marley trophy for the best junior player in the tournament.

The next best performance on Sunday came from Michael Lowe who shot six over par 78. His score included two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys. Kristian Chin 79, who was just one stroke behind grabbed the second spot while Tequan Goodwill 83 was third. They competed in the Boys 18 & Under category.

The top three in the Boys 13 and Under category saw Ryan Lue getting 87 while Aaron Ghosh 90 and Jerone Thomas 96 were second and third respectively.

The Girls 15 and Under category went to Winni Lau who posted 94, ahead of Kristen Chin 116. Only two girls competed in that age group.

Matthea Issa 89 and Samantha Azan 102 and Khatri Annoushka 115 were the top three in the Girls 13 and Under age group.

The younger and beginner golfers competed as a combined group of girls and boys. They also play nine holes instead of eighteen which the more experienced golfers play.

The top three in the co-ed semi advanced group were Kemari Morris 46, Victor Salazar 52 and Cyrus Walker 65.

The co-ed intermediate group saw Shasa Redflefsen 45 topping the group. Jordan Demetrius 53 and Savana Lue 60 were second and third respectively.

The final group, the co-ed beginners had two competitors. They were Noah Spence 56 and Anthony Hogarth 64.

Over thirty-five golfers competed in the fourth match of Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series on Sunday.

After four matches in the series, Michael Lowe, Ryan Lue and Shasa Redlefsen are joint leaders with 300 points each. Samantha Azan 280, and Rocco Lopex, Aman Dhiman and Jordan Demetrius wtih 270 each are vying for top honours in the series.

The final match in the Series day will be played this Saturday (January 25) at the Constant Spring Golf Club in Kinston.

According to coach Jason Lopez, the Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series is very important to junior golf. It allows the golfers to compete on several golf courses across the island and experience different course conditions. It is part of the overall programme to improve the island’s junior golf as well as to help the team prepare to take on the Caribbean and win its first junior championship. The next Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf championship is scheduled for later this year in the Dominican Republic. Jamaica placed second in 2018 and 2019.