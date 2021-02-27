Matilda’s Corner Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Joint efforts of the Matilda’s Corner Police and the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) resulted in the recovery of a motor vehicle on Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 on Friday, February 26.

Information received is that in mid-January the owner of a 2015 grey Toyota Noah motor vehicle contracted his vehicle to a man who required it for his company’s fleet. Following six weeks without any communication from the man, the owner reported the matter at the Spaulding Police Station earlier today.

The matter was escalated to the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) about 4:20 p.m., and a description of the vehicle given. Following the utilisation of the Jamaica Eye technology, a team of officers assigned to the Matilda’s Corner Police Station were alerted to two men travelling along Old Hope Road in a vehicle fitting the description. The vehicle was intercepted at 4:30 p.m., with the men aboard. The vehicle was recovered and the men taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.