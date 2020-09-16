Massive Sales Boost For Toots Music Catalog

Jamaica News: Projects from the late Reggae Star Toots Hibbert, has seen a tremendous increase in sales following his death.

Toots has four albums in the top 10 on the iTunes Reggae albums chart, controlling positions four, five, six and eight.

Elsewhere, he’s at Nos. 14, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

The Jamaican cultural icon died while in the Intensive Care Unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies last Friday after developing respiratory complications

On Saturday, his albums increased over 6,700 per cent and his tracks over 3,600 per cent on iTunes. His latest album, ‘Got to Be Tough’ jumped over 2,500 per cent.