Massive Police/Military Operation in St Andrew North

There is a massive police military operation under way in sections of the St Andrew North Police division.

Up to February 22, a total of 22 persons were reportedly murdered in the division when compared to six for the corresponding period in 2019. The division is leading all police division in murder since the start of the year.

According to reports, additional state resources, including k9 dogs, artillery and high ranking officials of both the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force, are all part of the operations team.

The military team are now in the Whitehall community of Cameron Lane, where two men were shot and killed last week.

From Jamaica Star